Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

