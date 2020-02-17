Columbia Financial (CLBK) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) is one of 14,176 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Columbia Financial to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial Competitors 12.65% 68.44% 40.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Columbia Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Financial Competitors 77756 262817 323272 14507 2.40

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.62%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Columbia Financial’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial N/A N/A 35.73 Columbia Financial Competitors $438.15 million $44.73 million 14.16

Columbia Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Columbia Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Financial peers beat Columbia Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

