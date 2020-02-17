Commerzbank (CBK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) recently:

2/14/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.30 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.40 ($6.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Commerzbank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/13/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.70 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.80 ($5.58) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.75 ($6.69) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.70 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR:CBK opened at €6.61 ($7.69) on Monday. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.41.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.