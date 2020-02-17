Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

