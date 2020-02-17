Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 4,620.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 156,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 151,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE SID opened at $2.91 on Monday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.