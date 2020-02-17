Comparing UDR (NYSE:UDR) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UDR and CorePoint Lodging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR N/A N/A N/A $2.08 24.19 CorePoint Lodging N/A N/A N/A $2.06 4.72

CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR N/A N/A N/A CorePoint Lodging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UDR and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 8 3 0 2.27 CorePoint Lodging 1 0 1 0 2.00

UDR currently has a consensus price target of $50.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.61%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than UDR.

Summary

UDR beats CorePoint Lodging on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

