Constellation Software’s (CSU) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1,500.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$1,527.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,512.83.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,473.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion and a PE ratio of 74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,368.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,321.09. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,075.01 and a one year high of C$1,524.42.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total value of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at C$21,880,324.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

