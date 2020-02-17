Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHR. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.85. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$351.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is 75.35%.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

