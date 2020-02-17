Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Friday, February 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.42.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$66.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,311.69, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$47.03 and a 52-week high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total transaction of C$1,755,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,373,635.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

