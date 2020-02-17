Cormark Weighs in on Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.

BIR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $462.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

