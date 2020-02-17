Cormark Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Friday, February 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.71 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Manulife Financial by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Manulife Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after buying an additional 395,217 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

