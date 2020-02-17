Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CTVA opened at $30.71 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.