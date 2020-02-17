Critical Review: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0.87% 1.71% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.35%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Advantage Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas $189.64 million 1.72 $8.58 million N/A N/A

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

