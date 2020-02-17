Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Motorcar Parts of America (OTCMKTS:MPAA) Critical Review

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Curaegis Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America N/A N/A N/A $1.51 12.33

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

