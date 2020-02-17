DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGNX. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

CGNX opened at $53.76 on Monday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $5,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.