DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report issued on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

