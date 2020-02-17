DA Davidson Weighs in on Duluth Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Duluth in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of DLTH opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Duluth has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duluth by 753.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,285,682.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

