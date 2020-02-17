Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Datadog were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $161,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -313.53. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

