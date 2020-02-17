DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 145.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 42.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

