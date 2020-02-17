DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 41,187 Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,990,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,444,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $279,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,427,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,536,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,333,195 shares of company stock worth $36,479,227 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Snap stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

