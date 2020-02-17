DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of VirnetX worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 124,236 shares during the period.

VirnetX stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

