DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 394 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1,782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.