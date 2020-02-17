DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of American Renal Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $9.02 on Monday. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

American Renal Associates Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.