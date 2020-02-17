DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $339,402.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,857 shares of company stock worth $6,202,006. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.