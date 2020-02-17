DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 6,149 Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $127.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $50,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,459.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,420 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

