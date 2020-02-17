DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $392,000 Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Open Text were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Open Text by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 379,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Open Text by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $3,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

