DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $445,000 Stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

