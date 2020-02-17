DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $561,000 Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

