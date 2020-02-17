DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $623,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $69,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,504. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $95.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.