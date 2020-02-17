DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

