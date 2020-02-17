DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $480,000 in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $76.50 on Monday. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

