DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $649,000 in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $228,852. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $68.63 on Monday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.