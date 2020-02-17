DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $439,000 Investment in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 9.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

ENIA stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.