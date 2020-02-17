DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $501,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

