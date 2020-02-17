DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $546,000 Investment in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

