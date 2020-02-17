DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $630,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $212.32 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $212.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

