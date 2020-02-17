DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 28,957 News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in News by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in News by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. News Corp has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.