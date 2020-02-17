DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 48.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 131.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 118.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 252.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

KEP stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

