DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

BLMN opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

