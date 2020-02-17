DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,565 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

