DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,968 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

