DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,099. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

