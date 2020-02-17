DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brady were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Brady by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Brady by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brady by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $102,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

