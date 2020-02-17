Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.78 ($54.39).

Shares of NDA opened at €51.32 ($59.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($67.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

