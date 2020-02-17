Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.27 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $38,552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,213,079 shares of company stock worth $122,493,570. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.