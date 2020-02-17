Digital Turbine (APPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2020 – Digital Turbine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

2/10/2020 – Digital Turbine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of APPS opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 940,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

