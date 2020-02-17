Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) vs. QTS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:QTS) Financial Survey

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of QTS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.59 4.84 QTS Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.60 23.28

Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A QTS Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and QTS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 QTS Realty Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $54.63, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

