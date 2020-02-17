Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.