Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

