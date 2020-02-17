EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of EnLink Midstream worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,006,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 659,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.79%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,071.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

